Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,599,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

