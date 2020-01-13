Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 875 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in International Paper by 204.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. 2,732,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

