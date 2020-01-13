Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.92. 1,982,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

