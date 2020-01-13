Sawyer & Company Inc Has $696,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.13. 3,673,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

