Sawyer & Company Inc Has $436,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,102,254 shares of company stock worth $132,226,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

SO traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,147. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.