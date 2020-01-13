Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $11.07 on Monday, hitting $1,440.03. 1,533,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,239.89. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,441.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.