Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.02 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Chevron by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,507. The company has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.