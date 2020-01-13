Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,233,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $879,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.