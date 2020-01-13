Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 55.2% in December

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. 231,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,472. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 68.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

