SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.05 ($151.22).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €123.76 ($143.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion and a PE ratio of 43.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €121.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a twelve month low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.