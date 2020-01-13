SALT (SALT) Price Up 6.7% This Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Binance. During the last week, SALT has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $85,054.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.01977448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00185396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026810 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00122363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, LATOKEN, Gate.io, ABCC, Bittrex, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

