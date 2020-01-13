Rupaya Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 72.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Rupaya has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $3,460.00 and $5.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rupaya

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,196,117 coins and its circulating supply is 61,010,153 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

