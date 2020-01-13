RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $7,371.52 on Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $405,434.00 and $204,853.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,371.52 or 0.90442365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

