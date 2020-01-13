Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $137.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.