Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 30,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 39,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 253,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,430,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,335,568. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.55 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

