Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.55 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

