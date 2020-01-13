Roble Belko & Company Inc Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $220.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,690,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $158.59 and a 52-week high of $219.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

