Request (REQ) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Coineal, DDEX and CoinExchange. Request has a market cap of $8.73 million and $25,035.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00037646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.49 or 0.06038373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1,912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Binance, COSS, KuCoin, Bancor Network, Coineal, Radar Relay, Huobi Global, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DDEX, WazirX, CoinExchange, Koinex, Gate.io and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

