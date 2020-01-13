REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0556 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, REPO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $2,875.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01996941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00185369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00121903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

