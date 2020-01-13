Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.48

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 14314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Get Repligen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 53.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.