RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Down 20.7% in December

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 939,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 201,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,678. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $130.93 and a one year high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 91.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 92.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

