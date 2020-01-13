Remme Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $272,805.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Kuna, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

