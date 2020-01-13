Rankingball Gold Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01970458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00122086 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold