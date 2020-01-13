Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00021349 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinsuper, DigiFinex and Allcoin. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $168.03 million and $301.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,055,700 coins and its circulating supply is 96,305,680 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, ZB.COM, BitForex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bithumb, HBUS, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Coindeal, Coinone, Ovis, Liquid, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Binance, Allcoin, Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinnest, Crex24, CoinEx, Huobi, EXX, Bitbns, Bibox, Bit-Z, HitBTC, ABCC, Upbit, OTCBTC, Iquant, DragonEX, Liqui, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, Exrates, CoinExchange, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

