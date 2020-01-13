Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $408.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) to report sales of $408.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.20 million. Qiagen reported sales of $403.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 1,895,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,341. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

