Qbao (QBT) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io and Allcoin. Qbao has a total market cap of $328,340.00 and $1,191.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

