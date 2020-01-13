Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.57

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 4365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Cooper Gregory purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,935,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 479,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 37,128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.