PUBLISH Market Capitalization Tops $446,908.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $446,908.00 and approximately $36,331.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01997721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00186873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00122958 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.