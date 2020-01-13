ProxyNode (PRX) Price Reaches $0.0007

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 32% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $97,464.00 and $154.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00808384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037144 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000690 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 148,600,443 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

