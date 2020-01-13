Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,823,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,263,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.88. 8,407,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.