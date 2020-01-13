Privatix (PRIX) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $223,934.00 and $1,639.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.02003696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00187405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00123778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

