Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

PLPC opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $299.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

