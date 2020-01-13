PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. PQ Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PQ Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PQ Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PQ Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PQ Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 1,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

