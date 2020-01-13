PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. 37,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,827. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

