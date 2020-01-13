PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $73,849.00 and $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00612215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00051463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078678 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009862 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,989,256,116 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

