PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Down 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One PonziCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PonziCoin has a market capitalization of $2,032.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.02100454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00185769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00122595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.