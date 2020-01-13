Polianta Ltd Takes $18.64 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 482,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,642,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 11.3% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 1.66% of Invesco Water Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period.

PHO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,771. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

