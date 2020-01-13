Polianta Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hasbro accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hasbro by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.87 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

