Polianta Ltd Makes New $12.09 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 7.4% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.64. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0017 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

