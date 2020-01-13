Polianta Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.35. 29,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock worth $6,849,741. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

