Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 13,700 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.10. 358,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,340. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.98.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

