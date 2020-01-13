Polianta Ltd Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.56. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,738. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total transaction of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

