Polianta Ltd Buys New Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,308,000 after buying an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19,212.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,439,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,616.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,775 shares of company stock worth $40,185,375. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

