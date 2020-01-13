Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 34,100 Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NYSE RXN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,185. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 71,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.