Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,800 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. EXACT Sciences makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 19,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock traded down $11.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. 386,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,312. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.