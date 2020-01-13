Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 99.0% in December

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Points International by 60.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Points International by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Points International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.25. Points International has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.