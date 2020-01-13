POA Network (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox and Binance. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

