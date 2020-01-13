Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises 5.6% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $189,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. TheStreet cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,657,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.