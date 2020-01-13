Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 176,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 468,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,473. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

