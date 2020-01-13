Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,254 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,833,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,093. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

